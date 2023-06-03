Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Holdings Raised by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Stantec by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,051,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 719,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $11,834,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 98.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Stantec Trading Up 3.1 %

Stantec Cuts Dividend

STN traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. 46,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Stantec Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

Featured Stories

