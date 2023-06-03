Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $91.87 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $91.87 million and $3.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,074.23 or 1.00040559 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

