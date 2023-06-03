StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $55.05 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,759,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

