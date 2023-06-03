StockNews.com Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WABC. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 6.3 %

WABC stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 171,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

