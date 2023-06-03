STP 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.27 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. STP has a total market cap of $83.63 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,081.02 or 0.99955154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04260816 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,516,844.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.