Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 4.17%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.