Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $496.68 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $496.68 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003065 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003105 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,848,184,762,698 coins and its circulating supply is 5,856,396,347,344 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

