Terra Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.70 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003054 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $233.89 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 281,735,921 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

