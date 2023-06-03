TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $147.54 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $147.54 million and $16.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,063,142 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,249,522 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

