Tether Gold Price Hits $1,951.47 on Top Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $94.55 million and $4.90 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,951.47 or 0.07210760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

