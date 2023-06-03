Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,084 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 285,836 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,904,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

