Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 742,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,184,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $340.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.80.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

