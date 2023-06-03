Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 8,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

AKTS opened at $3.31 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 258.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.18%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

