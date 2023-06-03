The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

MHSDF stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

