The Graph (GRT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32.68 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $32.68 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,668,856,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,001,143,795 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

