The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $61,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 8,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

