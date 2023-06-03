Theta Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $837.71 Million (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Theta Network has a market cap of $837.71 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Theta Network

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

