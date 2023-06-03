ThetaDrop (TDROP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.54 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and $214,229.03 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

