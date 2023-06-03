Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

