Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.27

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.27 and traded as high as C$22.03. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$21.56, with a volume of 188,224 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.