Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $33,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

