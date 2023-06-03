Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.45) target price on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.93) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.51) to GBX 1,048 ($12.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.73) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,090.38 ($13.47).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

TPK opened at GBX 901.60 ($11.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 928.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,235 ($15.26). The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Company Profile

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,848.92 ($24,529.07). 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.