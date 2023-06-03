Traxx Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $357,850.05 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Traxx has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $357,850.05 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Traxx has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traxx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Traxx

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traxx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.