Twin Tree Management LP Has $18.22 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,485 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,758,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,657 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,239,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,649,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260,149 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,910,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after acquiring an additional 864,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.08) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,277.23. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

