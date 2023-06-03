UBS Group Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $45.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.43.
DocuSign Stock Performance
Shares of DOCU opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.28, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.