USS Investment Management Ltd Has $30.67 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $182,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,520,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,934,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

