USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $58.84 Million in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,465,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,841,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 1.60% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,651,000 after acquiring an additional 718,750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11,661.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,974 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 240.2% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 913,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 645,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

