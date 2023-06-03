USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,291. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.45. The company has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

