USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 33,400 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,477. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

