Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,468 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,371,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VOO stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.26. 7,368,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.42. The company has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

