Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36.60 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Velas has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $36.60 million and approximately $758,528.31 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,458,368,977 coins and its circulating supply is 2,458,368,975 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

