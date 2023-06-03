Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 232,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ventas by 15.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ventas by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Ventas by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.