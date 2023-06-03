Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 951,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $124.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,980,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424,504. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

