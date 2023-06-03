Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 4.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Intuit worth $129,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $430.49. 1,702,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,279. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.37.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,185 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.