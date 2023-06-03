Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veritone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Veritone Price Performance

Shares of VERI stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

