Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $972,350.92 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $972,350.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,089.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00354991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00543114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00066896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00422782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,892,922 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

