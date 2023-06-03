VRES (VRS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $85.45

VRES (VRS) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $76.75 million and $85.45 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,054.68 or 1.00012437 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03070306 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $335.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

