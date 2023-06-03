Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.24 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00012622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $94.42 million and $2.24 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,221.31 or 1.00014813 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.41350785 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,662,320.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

