Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $490,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.53 and its 200-day moving average is $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

