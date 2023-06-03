Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Holdings Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

WMG stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

