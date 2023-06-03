Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 398.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,586 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

