Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,567,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 439,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,976,000 after purchasing an additional 153,326 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 981,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,341 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.09. 1,641,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.74 and its 200-day moving average is $231.02. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

