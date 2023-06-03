Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) PT Raised to GBX 700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Workspace Group Stock Performance
Shares of WKPPF stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.
Workspace Group Company Profile
