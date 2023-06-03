WOW-token (WOW) Trading Up 0% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.47 million and $3.06 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834069 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”



