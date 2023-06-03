Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $135.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 202.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $10,222,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $827,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

