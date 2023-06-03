Zcash Price Reaches $32.16 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.16 or 0.00118394 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $525.14 million and $10.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00046462 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.