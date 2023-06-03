ZClassic Price Hits $0.0448 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $415,647.81 and $23.43 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00118503 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.