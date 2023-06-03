Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $33.37 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,902,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,200. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $407.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.40. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

