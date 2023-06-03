Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Bumble by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

