Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.79. 1,738,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

